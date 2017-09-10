Seven killed in three horror crashes

Johannesburg - In one of three horror crashes, five people have been killed and two seriously injured in a horror crash in Alberton on Sunday morning, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.

“Five vehicles got involved in a multiple vehicle, head [to] rear type of crash,” RTMC spokesman Simon Zwane said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that one of the vehicles was driving slowly on the left lane when an unidentified vehicle collided with it from the rear causing all the vehicles in front to collide.”

The vehicle which caused the collision then fled the scene.

“Police are looking for it”.

Zwane said that the RTMC was conducting further investigations into the matter.

“The vehicles have already been mechanically examined to determine if they had mechanical faults that could have contributed to the crash.”

Meanwhile, one person was killed and another four injured in a collision which took place in central Durban, also on Sunday night, said Rescue Care paramedics.

“One vehicle then overturned coming to rest on its side,“ said spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

One woman was found dead on the scene and four others were extricated from the wreckage before being taken to hospital.

Earlier, on Saturday night, one man was killed and two others left in badly injured following an accident, involving a police car, in Thaba Nchu in the Free State, said ER24 paramedics.

The driver of an Audi was ejected from his vehicle, said ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do to save the man's life and he was declared dead on the scene.”

The passenger in the Audi, as well as the driver of a police car were both taken to hospital having sustained various injuries.