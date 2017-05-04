Seven new MPs sworn in

New MPs have been sworn in. (Paul Herman, News24)

Cape Town - Seven new MPs have been sworn in on Thursday, including former Democratic Alliance Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Ghaleb Cachalia.

The seven were seen outside Speaker Baleka Mbete's office on Thursday morning.

Six will serve as African National Congress MPs, and Cachalia as a DA MP.

They were accompanied by the chief whips of both parties, Jackson Mthembu and John Steenhuisen and DA deputy chief whip Mike Waters.

The six ANC MPs are:

Jabulane Dube

Rachel Adams

Mbulelo Nkonzo

Simanga Mbuyane

Lerato Theko

Terrence Mpanza

Four ANC MPs resigned over the course of the last month following President Jacob Zuma's Cabinet reshuffle on March 31.

They were reshuffled Cabinet ministers Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Mcebisi Jonas and Dipuo Peters, as well as veteran MP Rejoice Mabudhafasi.

The caucus had two long-standing vacancies before that.



New MPs (6 from ANC and 1 from DA) just sworn-in as members of the National Assembly by Speaker pic.twitter.com/k8fwXnmuLe — Moloto Mothapo (@MolotoMothapo) May 4, 2017

* This article has been updated.