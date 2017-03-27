 

Several injured in Joburg shootout between police and hijackers

2017-03-27 20:25

Lizeka Tandwa, News24

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Johannesburg - Two police officers and a taxi passenger were injured during a shootout with suspected hijackers in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 that the police officers and the taxi passenger were taken to hospital.

This after metro police spotted a VW Golf 7 suspected to have been hijacked.

"When metro police tried to stop them, they drove away and began shooting at the police."

One metro police officer's head was grazed by a bullet.

Makhubela said the suspects were then spotted on the N1 and a chase ensued.

"The gun-wielding suspects shot at civilians in Bramley and a shootout was reignited between the police and the suspects," he said.

One police officer was shot on the upper body, while a taxi passenger also sustained a bullet wound, said Makhubela.  

The suspects then sped off towards Alexandra and switched vehicles.

"They jumped into another hijacked vehicle, an Audi Q7."

Makhubela said police later found the Q7 in Alexandra.

Police found two rifles and a pistol in the two stolen vehicles.

A woman and child were also injured when their vehicle was involved in an accident during the shootout.

