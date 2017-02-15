 

Sex workers used to lure motorists into hijacking traps - police

2017-02-15 17:44

Iavan Pijoos, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Pretoria – Police have warned motorists not to stop for sex workers, who are allegedly luring them into hijacking and robbery traps in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Two or more armed suspects were attacking motorists when they stopped on the side of the road, Captain Daniel Mavimbela said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a man driving a VW Golf 6R, was allegedly hijacked after he stopped to "answer his cellphone" on the corner of Park and Leyds Street, an area known for its prostitutes.

He was robbed of his bank cards and cellphone and forced to reveal his pin codes before being dumped in Mamelodi.

"The majority of other carjackings happen when motorists are engaging with unknown women on the side of the road."

Some were hijacked while waiting for friends outside their flats.

Brigadier Ntshieng Kekana said some victims were robbed in the Tambotie flats, on Leyds Street, when they came to see the prostitutes.

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

LIVE: Crony in every boardroom, comrade in every deal - DA MP in SONA debate

2017-02-15 16:00

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
From Apartheid-era child soldier to author, this is Jacqui Zimba's story

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:29 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 18:26 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Powerball, Plus Tuesday February 14 results 2017-02-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 