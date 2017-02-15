Sex workers used to lure motorists into hijacking traps - police

Pretoria – Police have warned motorists not to stop for sex workers, who are allegedly luring them into hijacking and robbery traps in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

Two or more armed suspects were attacking motorists when they stopped on the side of the road, Captain Daniel Mavimbela said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a man driving a VW Golf 6R, was allegedly hijacked after he stopped to "answer his cellphone" on the corner of Park and Leyds Street, an area known for its prostitutes.

He was robbed of his bank cards and cellphone and forced to reveal his pin codes before being dumped in Mamelodi.

"The majority of other carjackings happen when motorists are engaging with unknown women on the side of the road."

Some were hijacked while waiting for friends outside their flats.

Brigadier Ntshieng Kekana said some victims were robbed in the Tambotie flats, on Leyds Street, when they came to see the prostitutes.