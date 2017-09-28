 

Sexual offences, murder on the rise in SA

2017-09-28 22:16

Alex Mitchley

Pretoria – A new victims of crime survey by Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) has found that sexual offences, including rape, increased by 117% in the last financial year. 

A total of 50 883 people reported being a victim of a sexual offence, of which 31 817 were women. 

The Victims of Crime Survey for 2016/2017, for which 30 000 households across all nine provinces were interviewed, was released on Thursday in Pretoria.

StatsSA said however that estimates for hijackings and sexual offences should be used cautiously because they fell under "second level of quality" in terms of acceptable statistics.

The survey put the 2016/2017 murder rate for men and women at 16 201, an 8% increase compared to the previous year.

It also found that women-headed households were more than twice as likely to experience murder than households headed by men in South Africa. 

"This percentage of victimised households is more than twice the corresponding percentage in the case of male-headed households," the survey stated.

Statistician-general Pali Lehohla said 25 households reported that people in their households had been victims of murder in the last year.

White-headed households happier with police

Meanwhile, 59.9% of white-headed households were content with the police response compared to 33.3% of black-headed households. 

Institute for Security Studies crime hub manager Lizette Lancaster said this was most likely because of the different levels of service delivery within the different areas of the country and their racial demographics.

"We know that traditionally there are more police stations in the so-called suburbs and those police stations cater for smaller populations than police stations in so-called townships," she said.

Bucking the trend is the decrease in home robberies, housebreakings and theft of personal property. 

Personal property likely to be stolen includes cellphones at 84%, money at 51.3% and bank cards at 17.5%.



