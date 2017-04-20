 

Shivambu to face Parliamentary committee for 'Zuma is going to kill you' comment

2017-04-20 11:48

Thulani Gqirana, News24

Floyd Shivambu. (Picture: Lerato Maduna)

Cape Town – EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu has officially been referred to Parliament's disciplinary committee for refusing to withdraw a comment that was declared unparliamentary in 2016.

"Following the announcement of the membership of the disciplinary committee on 22 March 2017, the conduct of Mr N F Shivambu MP in the National Assembly on Thursday, 10 November 2016, following his failure to withdraw an unparliamentary remark, is referred to the disciplinary committee in terms of Rule 219 for investigation and report," Parliament said in its announcements, tablings and committee reports document on Thursday.

During proceedings in the last motion of no confidence against Zuma held in the National Assembly in November last year, Shivambu told ANC MPs that President Jacob Zuma was going to kill them if they stood against him as political opponents.

Breach of privilege

"Before you know it, he would have captured everything. After he has dealt with everyone else, he is going to arrest you," he told ANC MPs.

"He is going to arrest all of you, he is going to lock you up, he is going to kill you. He has nothing to lose now."

Shivambu at the time said he would "never withdraw".

Meanwhile, Parliament has also referred an allegation of a breach of privilege made by DA chief whip John Steenhuisen to the powers and privileges committee.

"The allegation of breach of privilege raised by Mr J Steenhuisen MP on 9 March 2017 during questions to the deputy president regarding a failure to inform Parliament about the deployment of the South African National Defence Force during 2016 in accordance with the Constitution and the Defence Act (No 42 of 2002) has been referred to the powers and privileges committee in terms of Assembly Rule 31(3) for investigation and report," Parliament said on Thursday.

