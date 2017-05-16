Shock over death of Eastern Cape medical student

Cape Town - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was shocked by the death of an Eastern Cape medical student who had almost completed his studies.

''We expect them to go out in black gowns as they graduate, rather than being taken away in coffins,'' Nzimande said at a media briefing on Tuesday before the vote in Parliament on his budget.

He explained that Lwando Montshontsho was one of the 100 students who were chosen in the Eastern Cape in 2011 for further studies while still in Grade 12, and was funded by the government.

It was during the Mandela Day programme for 67 minutes of community service where academically gifted pupils were selected for bursaries, and Montshontsho had made it on to the list.

He was in his sixth year, and would have had one year of study left.

He was stabbed to death during a quarrel on campus on Friday.

The ministry said it had heard that Montshontsho, from Confimvaba, may have died when students turned on each other after a night of heavy partying and drinking.

''My heartfelt condolences go to Lwando's family, friends and all who knew him and interacted with him at WSU.

"It is doubly tragic that the student was just about to complete his medical studies''.

Nzimande urged students to always be disciplined and careful and to respect the law.