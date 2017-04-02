 

Shop assistant killed in robbery in Eastern Cape

2017-04-02 16:42

Jenni Evans, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – A 24-year-old shop assistant was killed during a robbery in the Willowvale area on Saturday night, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

Spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said three men walked into the shop at Kulozulu, Nqadu at about 18:20.

One of the men shot the woman, and the three ran away with an undisclosed amount of money that they stole.

The woman died at the scene.

Her name was withheld so that all her family could be notified first.

Police asked that any tip-offs relating to the crime be given to the Willowvale police at 047 499 6200 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.

Read more on:    east london  |  shootings  |  crime  |  robberies

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'There is a crisis in the ANC' - Mthembu

58 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
Barbara Hogan: Zuma worshipped at an altar of corruption

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday April 1 2017-04-01 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 