Pretoria – One person has been shot during a brazen attack at the Gift Acres shopping centre in Pretoria on Sunday, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said that three men attacked a man who was walking to his car.

"They robbed him of his cell phone and watch and other items. During the shooting, he was shot in the upper body. He was and taken to the hospital for treatment."

Makhubela said a case of armed robbery was being investigated.