 

Shots fired as Laudium protesters demand delivery of basic services

2017-05-10 11:29

Lizeka Tandwa and Mpho Raborife, News24

Video

WATCH: Gugulethu roads burn as residents protest

2017-05-10 09:25

Residents in Gugulethu, Cape Town, say they were promised a community hall, an old age home, a park and a satellite police station. Protests broke out on Wednesday morning after fed-up residents blamed the DA for non-delivery.WATCH

Pretoria - Live shots and rubber bullets have been fired in Laudium, near Pretoria after residents from the Itireleng informal settlement took to the streets blocking roads and burning tyres demanding delivery of basic services.

More than 100 residents had gathered along the R55 just after 05:00. Members of the SA Police Service and the Tshwane Metro Police arrived shortly afterward and were monitoring the crowd from a safe distance.

Some of the residents complained that they had been living in Itireleng for about eight years and were still struggling to gain access to water and electricity.

A man was seriously injured after being attacked during the protests. It was initially believed that the man had succumbed to his injuries. However, it was later revealed that he was still alive.

LIVE: Police fire rubber bullets to quell Gauteng protesters

One parent told reporters on the ground that residents were tired of watching their children die from illegally connected electricity cables running through the informal settlement and wanted government to do something about it now.

They demanded that action be taken within seven days.

The City of Tshwane's Member of the Mayoral Committee on Housing Mandla Nkomo arrived shortly after 09:00 to address the residents.

Addressing the visibly angry and frustrated crowd from a nyala, Nkomo said the current department was working on a budget from the previous administration which left them very little room to make big decisions such as ensuring that there would be electricity in seven days.

"For you guys to expect me to say that there will be electricity now, I don't want to do that because I will be lying to you. But we are working on it, by month end there will be a new budget for the new administration," he said.

Residents were not happy with Nkomo saying they were not willing to negotiate on the matter.

They handed a memorandum to him and said they demanded answers within seven days.

"We want action now," one resident said.

Another resident told Nkomo that there were 2 098 stands in Itireleng without electricity and water. He said the stands had been that way for the past eight years that he had lived there and that action needed to be taken by government.

Nkomo left about 20 minutes after his arrival.

The atmosphere calmed shortly after that with some residents making their way from the main road back to the informal settlement.

However, minutes later officers fired rubber bullets.

A News24 reporter heard shots of what sounded like live ammunition being fired. She later saw three members of the public with guns in their hands who were trying to protect their homes and a nearby mosque from being looted.

Police could not immediately confirm whether the men had been taken into custody. However, a News24 reporter on the ground confirmed seeing the men being put inside a police van.



Read more on:    pretoria  |  service delivery  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Man pleads not guilty to raping, killing teen in Tokai Forest

41 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
WATCH: Gugulethu roads burn as residents protest
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 9 results 2017-05-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 