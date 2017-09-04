 

'Show your R14m smile' - students to WSU student

2017-09-04 23:01

Candice Bezuidenhout, Netwerk24

Sibongile Mani (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Sibongile Mani (Lulama Zenzile, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

East London - The student at the Walter Sisulu University who made headlines after R14m was inadvertently deposited into her student account, and of which she is said to have spent about R800 000, fled for her life on Monday after students at a media conference in East London threatened to assault her.

“Pay back the money! We want our money!” furious students demanded from Sibongile Mani and chaos erupted when they chased her between cars on the busy Buffalo Street, Netwerk24 reports.

The students shoved cellphone cameras into her face and took the mickey out of her, saying she should flash her R14m smile.

Mani, who during the news conference refused to say anything, was shoved around by the students and eventually whisked away in a police car and taken to a police station.

When Netwerk24 got there, the petrified Mani was sitting on the cement floor with her hands covering her face.   

Vusi Mahlangu, a member of the Pan Africanist Student ­Movement of Azania (Pasma), the organisation which had arranged the news conference, took Mani into his arms, hugged her and took her to a car before she was taken to her flat.

Despite the fact that Mani had attended the news conference, she stood behind members of Pasma who had fielded the questions.   

According to Mahlangu, the only reason why she hadn’t spoken to the media was that she might be facing charges.

“We don’t want her to say anything which might be held against her in court.”

At the news conference, Mahlangu made it clear that rumours which have been circulating that Mani spent about R800 000 were not true.

According to him, the money that she’d spent was on food and books.

‘She is afraid’

He said the reason she started using some of the money, was because it remained in her account and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) hadn’t done anything to correct the error.

“She immediately reported it when she saw the money in her account. Unfortunately, nothing was done about it.

ALSO READ: WSU student should have queried extra zeroes - MPs

“For that reason, she, like any other student with money on her meal card, went to eat. And like those with a credit on their book card, she’d buy books.

“The money was for meals and meals only,” he emphasised.  

Mahlangu skirted around questions of how Mani planned to pay the thousands of rands she is said to have spent, should she have to.

“The emphasis is on whether the court would expect it of her. We can’t speculate. We will handle that problem if it were to arise in future.”   

Mahlangu also indicated that Pasma had appointed a lawyer to represent Mani.

“We are paying for her legal costs, she is, after all, one of us. We also don’t mind that she is being investigated because we are of the opinion that she might be innocent.”

READ HERE: Student faces legal action over R14m NSFAS payment 'error'

Pasma spokesperson Masomelele Nonga­dlela said Mani doesn’t feel safe and is scared to leave her apartment.  

“She is afraid that she will be assaulted. When she walks down the street, she gets strange looks. People even knock at her relatives’ doors. The relatives had been shocked by the whole thing,” said Nonga­dlela.

“We are going to make sure that she gets counselling. Perhaps she’ll be prepared to speak to the media after that."

Read more on:    pasma  |  nsfas  |  sibongile mani  |  east london  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Save SA calls for 'full disclosure' on Bell Pottinger's dealings with Duduzane, Guptas

2017-09-04 22:39

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: Police yet to identify 'speeding cop' transporting children
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 2 2017-09-02 21:11 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 