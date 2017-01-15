 

Signal Hill fires 'undoubtedly arson', local teen identified as suspect

2017-01-15 11:23

News24 Correspondent

Cape Town - Residents of the Bo-Kaap on the slopes of Signal Hill have identified a teenage boy as a suspect in the recent fires that broke out in the area, a Cape Town city official said on Sunday.

"When the fires started, [the residents] noticed that the fire was ignited at three separate points about 10 minutes apart," said mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith.  

"[It was] undoubtedly arson," he added.

Smith said community members identified a teenager – who they believe is about 14 – as the person who started the fires near the old zoo on Signal Hill on Friday night.

However, the boy ran away before police could arrive on the scene.

The fires spread rapidly in the wind but they were contained by Saturday.

Smith said the City was dealing with up to 100 fires, "on the worst day". 

All were caused by people. Officials were trying to establish which were negligence, such as the recent Grabouw fires, or which were clearly malicious, such as the Signal Hill blaze.

"We are asking people to come forward with information," said Smith.

He said a reward was negotiable.

Wildfires in Somerset West and Simon’s Town during the past two weeks had cost the City of Cape Town R10 million, with three months of the fire season still ahead.

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires  |  arson

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF calls for arrest of farmer who allegedly shot man for 'stealing' a tree

31 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/Sport
JP is a beautiful player to watch - Hashim Amla

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 10:54 AM
Road name: Longmarket Street

Cape Town 10:54 AM
Road name: Bree Street

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday January 14 2017-01-14 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 