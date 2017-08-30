 

Sinoxolo Mafevuka case: Cop denies rough interrogation of cousins

2017-08-30 17:39

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Cousins Xolisa and Athabile Mafilika on a visit to Khayelitsha as part of their rape, murder trial. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Cousins Xolisa and Athabile Mafilika on a visit to Khayelitsha as part of their rape, murder trial. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Two men accused of raping and killing Sinoxolo Mafevuka in Khayelitsha were not assaulted or manhandled after being taken in for questioning, a policeman told the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Bradley Davids, stationed at Harare police station, was present when cousins Athabile and Xolisa Mafilika were brought in as suspects.

Testifying as a State witness, he said he was in the office for about 10 to 15 minutes during the interrogation by Investigating Officer Constable Isaac Tshabalala.

READ MORE: Khayelitsha toilet killing case: State accused of ‘ambush’ evidence strategy

“Firstly, Tshabalala explained the reason why they were there. He gave the suspects an opportunity to give him their version, their side of the story,” he told prosecutor Ralph Zeeman.

Tshabalala acted professionally, he said. 

The men were nervous and were handcuffed with their hands behind their back. “There was no other physical contact between the investigator and the accused or myself and the accused. They were not injured in any way.”

He left the office to carry on with the investigation because he could not understand the exchange in Xhosa.

Nineteen-year-old Mafevuka was found dead in a communal toilet in SST 2 Block, Town Two, in Khayelitsha on the morning of March 2, 2016.

She was naked and her clothes were stuffed in the toilet cistern. Water from the leaking toilet is believed to have washed any DNA evidence away.

Hit on the legs

Under cross-examination by Advocate Mornay Calitz, for Xolisa, Davids said it was possible that a second investigator, Detective-Sergeant Cornelius van Niekerk, was also present during the interrogation.

He confirmed the accused were separated while being questioned.

Calitz claimed that his client was assaulted in this time by being hit on the legs.

“In the time period I was in the office, no one was assaulted. I cannot confirm how long the total interrogation was,” Davids replied.

Handcuffs too tight

Advocate Shaid Bruinders, for Athabile, said his client’s handcuffs were too tight.

Davids said he did not hear any screaming or complaints about the handcuffs while he was there.

“He also says that Constable Tshabalala put a plastic bag over his face,” the lawyer said.

Davids denied this but later conceded that he was not present for the entire interrogation and would not have known what happened in his absence.

The men were later taken to the district surgeon for examination.

Davids was excused from the stand.

The court heard that the State continued to experience difficulties in bringing witnesses to court.

A witness who was meant to testify on Wednesday morning could not be found at his house. There was also difficulty in getting a witness in the Eastern Cape to be at court.

Judge Taswell Papier postponed the trial until Thursday.

Read more on:    sinoxolo mafevuka  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

eThekwini Municipality advised to engage with shack dwellers

57 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: EFF honour Kathrada 'death wish' on Robben Island
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, August 29 2017-08-29 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 