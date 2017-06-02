Situation calm in Schweizer-Reneke – North West police

What To Read Next

Schweizer-Reneke – The situation is currently calm in Schweizer-Reneke, North West, following Thursday’s violent protests, police said on Friday.

During the protest, a 46-year-old municipal employee was arrested for arson and public violence, said Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

He is expected to appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrates’ Court later on Friday, said Mokgwabone.

“Following an incident in which the Mamusa Local Municipality building and a community library was burnt on Thursday, the situation is currently calm,” he said.

According to reports, the municipal building and library were torched when residents protested the replacement of the acting municipal manager, Lucky Fourie.

Mokgwabone said police are monitoring the area.