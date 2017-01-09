Six in dock for gang rape, kidnapping and hijacking

Johannesburg - Six suspects are expected in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday following the hijacking and kidnapping of two men and the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The group was arrested on Friday by the Johannesburg Metro Police department following the incident on December 27.

It is alleged that 10 men had hijacked a silver grey Mercedes Benz in Jeppe, central Johannesburg, that day and kidnapped the three passengers.

The trio was placed in a Quantum minibus, and the teenager was raped in full view of the other two victims.

They were then left at an unknown location in Soweto.

A tip-off from the car’s tracking company on Friday led officers to Protea Glen in Soweto where all 10 suspects were found, replacing the vehicle’s original number plates.

Police arrested six of them while the other four fled the scene in a white VW Polo and are still at large.

The men, aged between 26 and 30, face charges of hijacking, kidnapping and rape.



