 

Six to appear in court for triple murder

2017-06-09 04:54

Nation Nyoka, News24

The Naidoo family. (Supplied)

The Naidoo family. (Supplied)

Johannesburg – Six suspects are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday in connection with the murder of a Northcliff family after their bound and burnt bodies were found in Centurion, barely recognisable.

The six face charges of murder, kidnapping, carrying an unlicensed firearm, house robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle and property. The police’s Kay Makhubela said one of the suspects is believed to be a former employee of the family.

"He has worked for the family for more than 12 years," he said.

The six were arrested on Wednesday evening for the murders of Gregory Naidoo, 57, his wife Melanie, 51, and her 23-year-old daughter Rakiel Naidoo. The family of three was allegedly kidnapped from Northcliff on Sunday night in what was believed to have been a robbery at their home. 

A Mercedes Benz belonging to the family was also missing from their home. Their bodies were found in Centurion on Monday, bound, gagged and set alight. A family member told News24 in a previous interview that the three had to be identified through dental records. 

A member of the Naidoo family contacted a tracking company to report that the three relatives and a car were missing on Monday afternoon. The car was found in Soweto.

Police recovered the family vehicle and stolen property, and arrested one person who led them to the other five suspects.

The bodies have not yet been released by the government morgue in Pretoria. The three are expected to be laid to rest on Wednesday afternoon, in accordance with Hindu rites.

