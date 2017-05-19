Slain Karabo Mokoena to be laid to rest

“If Karabo was here‚ she would ask that you forgive her murderer." So says Neo Mohlabane, friend of slain Karabo Mokoena. WATCH

Johannesburg – The funeral of Karabo Mokoena, who was allegedly killed by her ex-boyfriend is expected to take place at the West Park Cemetery in Johannesburg, on Friday.

The funeral service will take place at the Diepkloof hall in Soweto at 08:00 before moving to the cemetery.

Mokoena's burnt body was found in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, on April 29. She was reported missing the day before.

Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe, 27, was charged with killing the 22-year-old part-time student and defeating the ends of justice.

He is expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on May 24 for a formal bail application.



