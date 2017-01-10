 

Slates, factionalism not in my name – Makhura

2017-01-10 22:10

Tshidi Madia, News24

David Makhura. (Photo: Bongiwe Gumede)

Johannesburg – Gauteng deputy ANC chairperson David Makhura on Tuesday criticised the circulation of a list of candidates said to be on the Cyril Ramaphosa slate.

The list included names of people who could be elected onto the ANC’s national executive committee at its elective conference in December this year.

“I personally detest the politics of slates and strongly condemn divisive activities which undermine the effort to build a united ANC that serves the people of South Africa with distinction”, Makhura said in a statement the ANC in Gauteng issued.

He was reacting to a report published in the New Age newspaper, about the circulation of the list.

ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize and former deputy secretary of the ANC Youth League, Vuyiswa Tulelo, are among the names mentioned in the article.

Makhura said an impression was created that those whose names appear on the lists were involved in the discussion over who would replace President Jacob Zuma as ANC leader. He denied this and said the circulation of lists was malicious. It went against the spirit of both the NEC and the party's provincial executive committee.

The list apparently surfaced after the ANC Women’s League announced it would back outgoing African Union chair Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to replace her Zuma. The ANCWL put forward other names it wanted to see in the ruling party’s top six.

“More than ever before, all of us are called upon to approach the 54th National Conference in a manner that enhances unity in order to enable the ANC to recover lost ground and win back the public confidence,” read the statement.

Makhura said slates, factionalism, and corruption had no place in the 105-year-old liberation movement.

He asked for the “faceless distributors” of such lists to stop using his name and those of other leaders to cause division in the party.

 

