 

Slow start for ANCYL Ballito Junction Mall march

2017-03-23 12:49

Kaveel Singh, News24

ANCYL members prepare for their Ballito Junction Mall march. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

ANCYL members prepare for their Ballito Junction Mall march. (Kaveel Singh, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - ANC Youth League (ANCYL) demonstrators were slowly gathering on Thursday morning in Shakas Head in preparation for their march to the Ballito Junction Mall ahead of its grand opening.

- Are you there? Send us your eyewitness accounts and photos.

The ANCYL has targeted the mall because it says the mall does not prioritise local labour and this marginalises the economy of the area. 

There were around 120 ANCYL demonstrators gathered by mid-morning. The ANCYL in the greater KwaDukuza region said it expected 10 000 people to join the march after it sought permission from the local municipality.

Speaking to News24, demonstrator Angel Khumalo said she wanted a chance at a job and to provide for her family.

"Today is hot. I am here because I only want to work and help my family. We do not have anything. We are living a hard life."

Read more on:    ancyl  |  durban  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

2 tow truck drivers shot dead in suspected revenge attacks

53 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Doggy Daycare that makes a difference

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday March 22 2017-03-22 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 