Slow start for ANCYL Ballito Junction Mall march

Durban - ANC Youth League (ANCYL) demonstrators were slowly gathering on Thursday morning in Shakas Head in preparation for their march to the Ballito Junction Mall ahead of its grand opening.

The ANCYL has targeted the mall because it says the mall does not prioritise local labour and this marginalises the economy of the area.

There were around 120 ANCYL demonstrators gathered by mid-morning. The ANCYL in the greater KwaDukuza region said it expected 10 000 people to join the march after it sought permission from the local municipality.

Speaking to News24, demonstrator Angel Khumalo said she wanted a chance at a job and to provide for her family.

"Today is hot. I am here because I only want to work and help my family. We do not have anything. We are living a hard life."