 

Smash-and-grab suspect shot by Khayelitsha resident on N2

2017-01-16 20:35

James de Villiers, News24

Cape Town – Two smash-and-grab suspects were arrested on Sunday after a Khayelitsha resident shot one of them on the N2, said the City of Cape Town.

In a statement on Monday, the City said officers were driving past the Cape Town Film Studios on the corner of Baden Powell Drive and the N2 at 09:00 when they noticed the injured suspect.

"The officers thought the person had been run over and stopped to investigate, only to learn that it was a smash-and-grab suspect who had been shot and wounded by a member of the public," the City said.

Officers were then informed that a second suspect had taken off in the direction of Baden Powell Drive. Officers gave chase and caught him.

Metro police spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the man who shot the suspect had been carrying a licensed firearm and happened to be walking past the apparent smash-and-grab incident.

The bullet hit the suspect in his right knee and went through his left calf. Police took him to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

Call for bail to be denied

According to the City, one of the suspects has been linked to a smash-and-grab incident that occurred on Saturday afternoon.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith called for the suspects to be denied bail.

"I hope that they are denied bail, otherwise the good work in this case will be undone. We've seen far too many incidents where the same suspects are arrested over and over for the same crime, because they're let out on the street again almost as soon as they've been arrested," Smith said in the statement.

The City said it had arrested 62 suspects and issued 1 916 fines over the past week.

On Wednesday, a suspect was arrested in Manenberg after trying to push a woman into oncoming traffic.

In another incident, also on Wednesday, four men were arrested after attacking a pedestrian. Several knives and pangas were confiscated from the suspects' car nearby.

