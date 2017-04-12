 

Social development has spent millions on legal fees

2017-04-12 16:44

Paul Herman, News24

Bathabile Dlamini (File, Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Bathabile Dlamini (File, Leon Sadiki, City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The Department of Social Development has spent R30m on legal fees since April 2013, a parliamentary reply has revealed.

The department, which has been wrapped up in a three-year court process with the Constitutional Court over the country's social grants scheme, posted its legal figures in a reply to Democratic Alliance MP Malcolm Figg on Wednesday.

The R30.22m figure however is mainly attributed to social assistance appeals, and is not reflective of the amount the department has spent on its Constitutional Court appearances, meaning the total figure is likely much higher.

A social assistance appeal is usually filed by a potential grant beneficiary whose initial grant application was rejected by the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The breakdown for past financial years:

  • 2013-2014: R10 297 837.54
  • 2014-2015: R12 994 173.95
  • 2015-2016: R3 382 845.97
  • Since April 2016: R3 568 041.93

Constitutional Court battle

In March, the Constitutional Court ordered Sassa and Cash Paymaster Services to continue paying social grants until another entity can be found to do so within 12 months.

This followed a three-year court-ordered process beginning in April 2014 during which the department and Sassa were given seven deadlines to successfully migrate the social grants project to a new scheme.

It was revealed in a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting in October 2016 that the department missed five of the deadlines set by the court, and needed to apply for an extension.

The Constitutional Court handed down a stern judgment against Sassa in March, noting that the entity had been aware since April 2016 that it would not be able to comply with its original order.

An apologetic Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini, who has been minister since 2010, said Sassa and the department must "put all their ducks in a row" after the court gave them a second chance to do their job.

Read more on:    parliament  |  sassa  |  bathabile dlamini  |  social grants

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Spanish dentist in SA told ex-wife he killed their twins, court hears

2017-04-12 16:17

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
NUMSA bus strikers demand better working conditions

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 11 results 2017-04-11 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 