Some taps may run dry in Tshwane - warning

Johannesburg - Tswhane residents should expect water disruptions this weekend due to the theft of a key component of one of its bulk water pipeline valves, the city warned on Saturday.

The city's spokesperson, Lindela Mashigo, said they had been informed by Rand Water that there was an "urgent" need to shut down the utility’s bulk water pipeline which supplied water to areas north of the city, in order to replace a stolen spindle on one of their valves.

The disruption would affect all the reservoirs which provide water to Soshanguve, Mabopane, Klipkruisfontein and Ga-Rankuwa.

Technicians from Rand Water were currently on site working to make sure that water supply would be restored as soon as the work was completed, Mashigo said.

Water tankers would be made available by the city to service the affected areas during that outage.

“The City of Tshwane apologises for the inconvenience that may be caused by the water supply interruption,” Mashigo said.







