 

Some Umzimkhulu managers want to be richer than the municipality - Magaqa's friend

2017-09-16 22:11

Mxolisi Mngadi

Sindiso Magaqa (Felix Dlangamandla/Netwerk24)

Umzimkhulu - The ANC leadership has a responsibility to "zoom in" in Umzimkhulu municipality following the recent political killings in the municipality, said Less Stuta, friend of slain former ANCYL secretary general Sindiso Magaqa, on Saturday.

Speaking at the funeral service of Magaqa, Stuta said the main cause of the killings was people "who are in love with power and positions".

"People have forgotten that those positions belong to the ANC," he said.

He said there's nepotism in Umzimkhulu.

"In Umzimkhulu people employ their lovers. They employ their sisters while the youth in South Africa are unemployed. One of them went overboard and hired their 50-year-old sister-in-law," he said.

He asked where is the youth supposed to work "if certain families are only allowed to work in Umzimkhulu".

The tenders in Umzimkhulu revolve around "someone's in-laws", he alleged.

"It's not the ANC that's doing this but certain individuals are doing this nonsense. Why are people destroying the ANC when they are in power?" Stuta asked.

"Greediness" is a problem in the municipality.

"People want to be richer than the municipality."

Stuta said when Magaqa became an Exco member he came to him with documents that revealed "serious stealing" of millions that was paid to one company in three successive days.

"R6m was paid on Wednesday, R7m on Thursday and R3m on Friday to a company from East London building a hall in Umzimkhulu. Magaqa was only killed for a hall," he said.

The council members who are supposed to oversee the running of the municipality "are overseen by municipal managers".

"How does that happen? The ANC must take decisions," he said.

Magaqa also had a problem with the municipality's fleet unit, Stuta revealed.

"When he was about to die he said rands and cents should be compared. The municipality wanted to hire a company which would bank municipal money. It would have claimed plus or minus R200 000 but the revenue is below R100 000. Use common sense, there's a municipal vehicle which travels from here to Pietermaritzburg, whose petrol is that?" he asked.

Magaqa's promise to his children

Stuta also accused the municipality of giving tenders to "hitmen".

He asked the KZN ANC to intervene.

Chair Sihle Zikalala said they'll visit Umzimkhulu on Monday.

Magaqa died last Monday at a Durban hospital following his shooting on July 13.

Yolokazi Magaqa, Magaqa's niece gave a moving tribute to her uncle.

She said she had cooked a delicious meal on the day her uncle was shot.

"He always said I cooked untasty food. I wanted him to approve of my cooking skills that day. But when we heard he was shot, I was hurt because I knew he had a special relationship with my granny (Magaqa's mother)," she said.

Yolokazi said whenever Magaqa went to town he would come back with ice cream and sweets for her granny.

"I would steal them and she wouldn't see," she said.

On the day Magaqa was shot he had promised to buy bicycles for his children.

"His children kept asking me when he was coming back because he had promised to buy them bicycles. I'm really hurt when I see his young children who will never get to know their father. Why did they have to shoot him, for corruption, at a bus stop in front of people?" she asked.

She asked Magaqa not to forget his family.

"Don't forget my granny. Bring light to the Magaqa and Dlamini family because you know the challenges the family faces," she said.

