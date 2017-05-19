 

SOS Coalition wants SABC boss Aguma investigated

Jan Gerber, News24

SABC CEO James Aguma. (File, City Press)

Cape Town - A civil society group has joined calls for an investigation into acting SABC CEO James Aguma.

The SOS Coalition said in a statement on Friday that it supported the calls by MPs that Aguma be investigated for alleged misconduct and role he played in bringing the SABC into crisis.

"We insist on the urgency of this matter and believe that it goes to the heart of the governance and financial crisis being faced by the SABC," it said.

MPs from both the governing African National Congress and opposition parties called for his head during a meeting of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) earlier this week.

"Continuing revelations of gross financial mismanagement of the public broadcaster's resources are a testament to the depth of the crisis that is now unfolding at the SABC - a crisis that was begun under the leadership of Aguma and his delinquent counterpart Hlaudi Motsoeneng," the coalition said.

Both men had to be held accountable for their respective roles in steering the public broadcaster down a road of self-destruction.

It said it supported the interim SABC board's "noteworthy attempts" to address the current crisis.

The coalition called on the Special Investigating Unit to probe all irregular contracts at the SABC, in line with the ad hoc committee's recommendations, and for the unit's findings to be made public.

Disciplinary action should be taken against all those complicit in the loss of over R5bn in fruitless and wasteful expenditure at the broadcaster, it said.

