 

South Africa loves Hlaudi, no matter what - says Hlaudi

2017-01-31 21:16

Kaveel Singh, News24

Hlaudi Motsoeneng (Felix Dlanagamandla, Netwerk24)

Hlaudi Motsoeneng (Felix Dlanagamandla, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng says South Africans love him, no matter what.

The controversial Motsoeneng was speaking at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto at the memorial service of gospel star Lundi Tyamara on Tuesday. The gospel artist died on Friday after a long struggle with TB and liver complications.

Hlaudi went on to reference the Bible, saying that people will always be led by someone that they didn't want at first.  

"The bishop will tell you that when you read the Bible, [it says] you will not be led by someone that you want. God is going to give you someone that you do not want. And I am one of them," Motsoeneng said.

Motsoeneng, who was introduced as someone who supports creative arts, said that when he implemented 90% local music policy at the SABC he created employment in SA.

"I am very happy that I champion 90%. People can feel the transformation, they can touch it, they can eat it."

Motsoeneng said the media had been overly critical of the policy.

"All media were saying that if we introduce 90% people will listen to other broadcasters. I don't know what kind of South Africans they are. All broadcasters, including community television, should play 90% music. It should not just be SABC."

Read more on:    sabc  |  hlaudi motsoeneng  |  johannesburg  |  media

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN to distribute free sanitary pads to nearly 3 000 schools

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
'I'm a prosector at heart' - Gerrie Nel says leaving the NPA was difficult

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 31 results 42 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 