South Africans describe 'eerie, ominous feeling' in Manchester after attack

Cape Town – South Africans living in Manchester have described the
shock and disbelief that has gripped the city following the deadly bombing at a
concert on Monday evening.
Cape Town-born Josh Toy, who has been living in Manchester for three
years, said residents were avoiding the city centre following the attack, which
took place after an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.
“It's quite an eerie, ominous
feeling in Manchester today. I’ve never seen so many cops on the streets
before, even on New Year’s there aren't
so many police officers,” Toy told News24.
“Police carrying automatic
rifles is very uncommon over here.”
Toy manages a nightclub roughly 20m from where the bombing
occurred. He said taxi drivers switched off their meters following the bombing
to ensure the area was quickly evacuated.
“Police have a large area on
lock-down with road closures, closing a nearby train station, and even asking
us to close one of our northern quarter bars today,” he said.
Toy said police have been
deployed to schools because children were targeted in the attack.
“There's a weird, sad sort of
buzz today in the city,” he said.
Terri Oldacre, a teacher
assistant originally from Johannesburg, said there was a sense of disbelief at
the school where she teaches.
“As news has trickled in
through the day that one of the fatalities was an eight-year-old girl, there
have been tears, anger and sadness,” she said.
“We feel there must be pure
evil around to focus such an attack on a venue full of children.”
Candy Lyn de Laborde,
originally from Hilton in KwaZulu-Natal, said she woke up to the news of the
bombing.
“My friends in South Africa
messaged me throughout the night to ask me if I was alright and what happened.
I woke up to the news of the horrific bombing,” she said.
De Laborde works in a law firm
in central Manchester close to where the bombing occurred.
“Arriving at work, everyone was
... shocked and quiet. Normally when I walk towards my work people are
laughing, but today people were walking with their heads down, looking at their
cellphones, sombre,” she said.
She said the terrorist attack
had brought the residents of Manchester together.
“One thing I’ve learnt is that
a tragedy like this brings strangers together. People come together to fight
against the distress,” she said.
The terrorist group ISIS have
since claimed responsibility for the attack, but De Laborde doubts if the
organisation was involved.
“You don’t really know with
ISIS. Immediately when something happens, ISIS claims responsibility but we
can’t be sure,” she said.
Manchester police confirmed
that 22 people, mostly children, died in the incident and 59 were injured. One
suspect has been arrested in connection with the bombing.
A night vigil is planned in
Manchester's Albert square on Tuesday evening.
The department of international
affairs has not yet verified whether any South Africans were injured in the
incident. The department said it was in constant communication with the embassy
in London to provide assistance to any South Africans affected.