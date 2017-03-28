 

South Africans must 'honour Kathrada and his life’s work' - Goldberg

2017-03-28 09:10

Tshidi Madia, News24

Denis Goldberg (City Press)

Denis Goldberg (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

TIMELINE: Ahmed Kathrada through the years

2017-03-28 07:12

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has confirmed that 87-year-old stalwart Ahmed Kathrada died in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Donald Gordon Hospital in Johannesburg.WATCH

Johannesburg – One of the remaining two Rivonia trialists, Denis Goldberg, has described Ahmed Kathrada’s death as a terrible loss at a time when South Africa needed to learn from his values the most.

Kathrada passed away in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the Donald Gordon Hospital in Johannesburg.

His foundation’s director Neeshan Balton confirmed the struggle veteran passed away peacefully.

Kathrada, fondly known as Uncle Kathy, underwent surgery for a blood clot on the brain earlier this month but experienced post-operative complications. He also contracted pneumonia which affected both his lungs, and on Monday his foundation announced that his condition had worsened and would continue to deteriorate.

Goldberg, who had not heard the news in the morning, said he had received a call on Monday night of "Uncle Kathy’s" worsening condition. 

"We have to honour his life and life’s work," Goldberg said on Tuesday.

'Bond of shared experience'

He said Kathrada’s belief of non-racialism was a value South Africans still needed to work towards.

"Of course we have to deal with the historic apartheid legacy that the African majority are the most oppressed but we cannot rectify this at the expense of the minorities," said the Rivonia trialist.

Black people, Indians, coloured people and whites have to somehow walk a line of respect for each other. It is difficult, but it has to be done otherwise South Africa is in for a lot of unhappiness, added the ANC stalwart.

"I am so sorry he’s gone… he was there, he wasn’t well and spoke, and when he did speak, he spoke very strongly in a good firm voice," said Goldberg.

Goldberg, in reflecting on Kathrada, said they had a lovely relationship.

"You know if you had been through a trial together and you faced death together there’s a bond. Even if you don’t see each other often, there is a bond of a shared experience," said the youngest remaining trialist.

"People you respect and admire leaving you all alone – actually it’s not a nice feeling," he continued.

Respect for others

Goldberg told News24 that he didn’t want to be the only remaining Rivonia trialist. He said although Kathrada and Andrew Mlangeni were of ill health, he felt he still needed them alongside him.

He said the last time he saw Kathrada was at the Drakenstein prison in February. This was the correctional facility which used to be called Victor Verster prison, where former president Nelson Mandela was released in 1990 after spending 27 years behind bars.

"When Kathy came... I was astounded by how frail he looked," said Goldberg.

He said that he believed the blood clot on the veteran’s brain was possibly the result of a fall he had that day.

"I had wondered what caused the fall, was it a stroke or a minor incident? But these things tend to go with age," said Goldberg.

The veteran said he would always remember his comrade for the respect he showed others and his close friend Madiba.

Read more on:    denis goldberg  |  ahmed kathrada  |  johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Official memorial service for Kathrada - Zuma

2017-03-28 08:45

Inside News24

 
/News
'He was a force, but avoided the limelight' - nephew on uncle Kathrada

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Lotto results, Saturday March 25 2017-03-25 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 