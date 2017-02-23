 

South Africans must reject Molefe's appointment as MP - SSA

2017-02-23 12:42

Tshidi Madia & Paul Herman, News24

Johannesburg - Save South Africa has called on South Africans to protest against Brian Molefe's appointment as a Member of Parliament.

Molefe was sworn in as an MP on Thursday in Speaker Baleka Mbete’s office.

Two sources confirmed this to News24, however parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said he could not confirm the news.

"I’m in no position to confirm. Only the Speaker has authority to make such official announcements at the sitting of the House," Mothapo told News24 in an SMS.

READ: Brian Molefe sworn in as ANC MP

"Brian Molefe’s appointment as a Member of Parliament is proof that President Jacob Zuma’s administration does not punish corrupt conduct," said Save South Africa's Lawson Naidoo in a statement.

Molefe's nomination by the North West province has been mired in controversy, with former branch leaders claiming to have no knowledge of Molefe's membership.

He resigned as Eskom CEO after being implicated in former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report.

'Potential turning point for state capture project'

"If the public does not voice and demonstrate their total opposition to this appointment, then Molefe’s handlers may soon have unfettered access to the public purse," said Naidoo.

Naidoo said Molefe was just one step away from being a Cabinet minister.

"Molefe’s appointment marks a potential turning point for the state capture project," he said.

The lobby group said it would support protests organised by other organisations, in the interest of building a broader front against state capture.

"South Africa has not forgotten the reasons Molefe gave when he quit Eskom on 11 November 2016. He told South Africans he was leaving in the interests of good corporate governance," Naidoo said.

Molefe had left Eskom to reflect on his next move, Naidoo said.

"In the three months that have passed, Molefe has clearly done very little reflection and has absolutely no interest in the public interest," said Naidoo.

'Danger' for Treasury

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance said the swearing in of "disgraced" Molefe as an MP was bad news for SA.

DA finance spokesperson David Maynier said that Molefe’s inclusion on the North West ANC's roll was "major escalation in the civil war within the ruling party and the battle for control of National Treasury", allegedly being driven by President Jacob Zuma.

"We cannot be sure, but it will presumably not be long before Brian Molefe is appointed to the finance committee to serve time before being appointed as the deputy minister of finance with a view to controlling the R1.8 trillion managed by the Public Investment Corporation," Maynier said in a statement.

"The fact is that appointing Brian Molefe to any position in the 'finance family' presents a clear-and-present danger to the institutional independence of National Treasury and will be bad for South Africa."

Maynier said the Gupta family, to whom Molefe was linked in the State of Capture report, would be "delighted".

He said they would now have the National Treasury, the Public Investment Corporation and South African Airways on speed dial.

The official announcement of Molefe’s appointment is expected to be made when the National Assembly sits on Thursday afternoon.

