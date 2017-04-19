 

South Africans to remember Ontlametse Phalatse

2017-04-19 07:58

Amanda Khoza, News24

Ontlametse Phalatse (Supplied by the family)

Ontlametse Phalatse (Supplied by the family)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: We remember Ontlametse Phalatse

2017-04-12 09:17

Ontlametse Phalatse, a sufferer of the rare genetic disorder Progeria, which causes premature ageing, has died.WATCH

Johannesburg – A memorial service for progeria sufferer Ontlametse Phalatse will be held in her home town on Wednesday.

It will take place at the Mmanotshe Moduane High School in Hebron, North West, at 14:00, the family told News24 on Tuesday.

Her aunt, Maureen Moropa, said the funeral service would take place at the family home at 696 Motseng Section, Hebron, on Friday from 06:30 to 10:00.

Ontlametse died of lung failure last Tuesday after she started having trouble breathing. She was 18.

Progeria is a genetic disorder which causes rapid ageing.

- Health24: Progeria

That morning, she and her mother had gone to town to pick up a tailor-made outfit she intended to wear at President Jacob Zuma's 75th birthday celebration on Wednesday night. She had been invited as a special guest.

Read more on:    ontlametse phalatse  |  mahikeng

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cerebral Palsy can’t stop me from surfing

26 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika | 112 years since Enoch Sontonga's death

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday April 18 2017-04-18 21:59 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 