South Africans to remember Ontlametse Phalatse

Ontlametse Phalatse, a sufferer of the rare genetic disorder Progeria, which causes premature ageing, has died.

Johannesburg – A memorial service for progeria sufferer Ontlametse Phalatse will be held in her home town on Wednesday.

It will take place at the Mmanotshe Moduane High School in Hebron, North West, at 14:00, the family told News24 on Tuesday.

Her aunt, Maureen Moropa, said the funeral service would take place at the family home at 696 Motseng Section, Hebron, on Friday from 06:30 to 10:00.

Ontlametse died of lung failure last Tuesday after she started having trouble breathing. She was 18.

Progeria is a genetic disorder which causes rapid ageing.

That morning, she and her mother had gone to town to pick up a tailor-made outfit she intended to wear at President Jacob Zuma's 75th birthday celebration on Wednesday night. She had been invited as a special guest.