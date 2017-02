What To Read Next

Cape Town – A wildfire which started in Hout Bay on Wednesday morning is being fanned by a strong south-easterly wind, the City’s fire brigade has said.



It was burning on the upper slopes of the mountain which were mostly inaccessible to conventional firefighting methods and vehicles, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said.

Six fire engines and 100 firefighters had been sent to the scene. Three helicopters were water-bombing areas inaccessible to ground crews.

No property was in immediate danger.