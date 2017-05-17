 

South Road families lose SCA appeal

2017-05-17 18:47

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

MyCiTi bus (City of Cape Town)

Cape Town – The SCA has dismissed an application by a group of Wynberg residents for special leave to appeal against a Western Cape High Court ruling that cleared the way for the next phase of the MyCiTi bus project.

The South Road Families Association’s (SRFA) application was dismissed because the requirements for special leave to appeal were not satisfied, City of Cape Town councillor Brett Herron said in a statement on Wednesday.

The application was dismissed on Monday and the city was notified of the outcome on Wednesday.

Herron urged South Road residents to accept the court’s decision and to support the city’s efforts to roll out Phase 2A of the MyCiTi bus services. The service would help alleviate traffic congestion in the southern parts of the city, he said.

On February 10, the Western Cape High Court ruled in favour of the City of Cape Town and cleared it of any wrongdoing in how it went about implementing the project.

People living in South Road, Wynberg, received notices to vacate city-owned rental properties in September 2014 to make way for a MyCiti bus expansion.

The SRFA subsequently obtained an interdict preventing the city from moving forward with the project.

Association chairperson Clive Muller said the city never held public participation sessions, but merely “information sessions”, and only when residents asked for them.

The city said plans had not yet been finalised on whether the bus route would go through South Road.

Herron said they were eager to finalise the route alignment of the Wynberg section of Phase 2A of the bus service.

“This court action was a waste of our ratepayers’ money and has unfairly and unnecessarily delayed the much-needed roll-out of the MyCiTi service to the residents of Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha by nearly two years.”

He said phase 2A of the MyCiTi bus service would change the lives of hundreds of thousands of poor residents for the better.

Once fully rolled out, the proposed Phase 2A of the MyCiTi service would benefit approximately 1.4 million residents, from the outskirts of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain to the urban centres of Wynberg and Claremont.


