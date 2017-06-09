 

Special leave not enough, Mgidlana must go - Nehawu

2017-06-09 20:13

Paul Herman, News24

Gengezi Mgidlana

Cape Town - Nehawu's Parliament branch says Secretary to Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana being granted special leave while an investigation into his conduct gets underway is not enough.

"This is not what we requested. We request that he be suspended," branch chairperson Sthembiso Tembe told a meeting of members on Friday.

"As we speak, we don't even know the conditions of that special leave. I was told this morning that he will still have access to his emails and everything."

Mgidlana was "granted" special leave by Speaker Baleka Mbete and NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise on Friday following a raft of corruption allegations.

An independent audit committee has been tasked with investigating whether he had irregularly hired management staff, awarded himself an education bursary and embarked on "wasteful" overseas trips, among other things.

Considering that they had been fighting for two years, they will take it as a small victory, but they will need to "gain momentum to kick him out for good", said Tembe.

Even this week, they had heard rumours that Mgidlana had allegedly destroyed evidence, Tembe claimed.

"But what we have now is enough to show him the door. Mgidlana's time is up."

'Thank you for the torture'

They asked Presiding Officers Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise to allow any disciplinary hearings to be made public, so that the public can see the truth.

They wanted Mbete to know that there is only one deputy secretary to Parliament, Baby Tyawa, and not two. The second one, Eric Phindela, was appointed by Mgidlana, and should not be allowed to act in his stead.

"We are fighting with Mgidlana because he has deviated from our agreements... because of maladministration...

"He was never fit to run this Parliament. Parliament was too big for him."

Before Mgidlana, they had never been told they would receive no salary increase, as is the case for the current financial year.

They also called for Mgidlana's allies to be kicked out of Parliament, especially those who have been irregularly hired.

They will approach the High Court if Mgidlana is allowed to return following his special leave, said Tembe.

"The workers are done with Mgidlana. Thank you very much for the torture. It's time [to go]."

They gave themselves a round of applause at the end of the briefing, saying they could be proud to be workers.

Parliament cannot afford 'whitewash'

The Democratic Alliance meanwhile has welcomed the decision.

"The DA has long-standing concerns over Mgidlana’s maladministration of Parliament and have raised issues on a number of occasions and in a number of forums," chief whip John Steenhuisen said on Friday.

"It is our earnest hope that the independent Audit Committee that has been tasked with investigating the allegations will do so thoroughly and without fear or favour.

"Parliament cannot afford a whitewash and the provisions of the Financial Management of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures Act must be brought to bear on Mgidlana."

He hoped the committee will cooperate with the Public Protector’s Office which is also investigating Mgidlana for abuse of power and other transgressions.

Steenhuisen said Mgidlana has been allowed to mismanage Parliament and bully staff with seeming impunity for far too long.

He said the brave Parliament staffers should be vindicated for exposing "Mgidlana for what he is."

nehawu  |  da  |  gengezi mgidlana  |  john steenhuisen  |  baleka mbete  |  cape town  |  parliament

|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

