Speeding one of the main offences during Easter weekend

Easter weekend sees heavy traffic flow with hours spent on the road and fluctuating death tolls. We look back at past stats. WATCH

Johannesburg – Speeding and overloading were the main offences during the Easter holiday, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Sunday.

A total of 1 730 motorists were caught speeding while 354 received fines for overloading, said RTMC's Simon Zwane.

Over 18 000 traffic officers were deployed countrywide.

Zwane said from the cars which were stopped and checked since the start of the holidays, 843 motorists were driving without driver's licences and 380 did not have public driver's permits.

Driving vehicles which are not roadworthy was another contributory factor to crashes and fatalities.

“During the operations conducted by law enforcers, vehicles were inspected and road users were given notices for driving vehicles which are unroadworthy.

“Tyres, faulty direction indicators and parking brakes are the leading offences where notices have been issued with the total of 590 notices for tyres and 280 notices for faulty rear lamps,” Zwane said.

A bus crashed, killing 14 people and leaving four injured on the P-15 between Kranskop and Nkandla on Saturday.

“The victims and their families are in our thoughts during these difficult and trying times," Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said.



RTMC said it would investigate some of the crashes with the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to assist the families with the necessary claims.

