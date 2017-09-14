 

'Spy tapes': Judgment reserved after Zuma, NPA about-turn

2017-09-14 15:45

Jeanette Chabalala

President Jacob Zuma (Gallo Images)

President Jacob Zuma (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Bloemfontein - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has reserved judgment after President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority conceded that former NPA head Mokotedi Mpshe's decision not to prosecute Zuma on corruption charges was irrational.

Advocate Kemp J Kemp, SC, for Zuma, told the full bench of justices on Thursday that he believed that the NPA had erred in their decision. 

"Lets take it a step further - in other words, they made an irrational decision?" Justice Azhar Cachalia quizzed Kemp.  

"That is then correct, yes," Kemp replied.  

Seeking leave to appeal

Zuma and the NPA have approached the SCA in Bloemfontein, seeking leave to appeal the 2016 decision by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on the "spy tapes" saga. 

Kemp said that if the SCA finds that Mpshe did not make a rational decision, then someone would have to make a rational decision on that basis. 

"We will make decisions on what the law is, nothing more," Justice Mahomed Navsa said.  

During arguments, Navsa said, when Mpshe decided not to prosecute Zuma on the corruption charges, there had been no investigation into his decision. 

The long-standing matter was brought by the Democratic Alliance.

'I am sorry to do this to you'

Advocate Hilton Epstein, SC, for the NPA, faced tough questions from the visibly unimpressed judges, who pressed him on who had decided on whether Zuma should be prosecuted or not. 

Navsa said that those accused of grave crimes should go on trial.

"I am sorry to do this to you, Mr Epstein," Navsa said, as he pushed for answers. 

Navsa said, what needed to be weighed up was the reason for the decision not to prosecute Zuma, against the public interest. 

"There was no investigation that was achieved," Navsa said.  

"We are dealing with something different here; decision to prosecute," which he said was unchallenged.  

Navsa said the decision was a matter of "law and logic". 

But Epstein said, in this instance, the charges were withdrawn. 

Epstein argued that the timing of the charges against Zuma was aimed at manipulating who would become the president of South Africa. 

"Anybody who will be prosecuted will be prosecuted fairly," he said. 

Contradictory affidavits

He asked the justices for direction on whether the charges should be reinstated or not.              

But Navsa pointed out that the court accepted it was its job to see if someone had overstepped the mark.

However, Cachalia said contradictory affidavits were being put forward by the same NPA officials. 

"The heart of the decision in 2009 would have been before the decision makers," Cachalia said.

Charges to be reinstated

The 18 charges against Zuma were withdrawn in 2009, just before he was sworn in for his first term as president, but the DA wanted the charges to be reinstated.

In 2016, a full bench of judges overturned the NPA's decision to drop the corruption charges against Zuma that related to fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Both the NPA and Zuma turned to the SCA after the High Court denied them direct access for an appeal.

Both parties also defended the NPA's discretionary powers, labeling the DA's argument as off the mark.

They said the DA's contention that the court could overturn the decision, but that the NDPP could not, was "wrong in principle and offensive to the powers of the NDPP and the NPA generally in deciding to prosecute or terminate a prosecution".

Read more on:    da  |  npa  |  jacob zuma  |  politics  |  spy tapes  |  sca

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

My Cinderella story went viral

3 minutes ago
Partner content

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Would-be robbers cause car crash after Joburg homeowner opens fire
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, September 13 2017-09-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 