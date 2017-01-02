 

St Albans' lockdown gradually being lifted

2017-01-02 07:08

Jenni Evans, News24

Picture: Mlandeli Puzi

Picture: Mlandeli Puzi

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - The lockdown at St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth is slowly being lifted after three people were killed and around 20 injured during violent clashes on Boxing Day, Eastern Cape Correctional Services said.

Provincial Commissioner Nkosinathi Breakfast said offenders are being allowed to phone their families again, as well as receive visitors.

But authorities are not ready yet to allow prisoners out into the exercise areas.

Prisoners suddenly turned on officials with rudimentary weapons mid-morning on Monday.

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla said the fight had broken out when 33 prisoners started attacking guards in the dining hall at the end of the morning meal.

During the fight, 13 officials were injured, six of them critically. 

Three prisoners were killed. One died at the prison clinic and two others died after being transferred to Livingstone Hospital.

A hunger strike now appears to be gaining ground in the prison.

Meanwhile, Breakfast said the officials who were injured are recovering slowly, but they will need ongoing psychological support.

''It is not a nice thing for officials to go to work and to not know what is going to happen,'' he said.

He has not wanted to discuss the complaints that the offenders have raised, but the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, headed by former Constitutional Court Judge Johann van der Westhuizen is investigating the incident.

According to JICS, it received over 60 000 complaints ranging from assault, to torture, to confiscation of belongings for the period 2015/16.

JICS investigates complaints related to activities inside prisons, which National Commissioner Zach Modise has acknowledged are faced with problems of overcrowding and gangsterism.





Read more on:    port elizabeth  |  prisons

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town sun trips up US hiker

2017-01-01 21:13

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

NSC results available from 06:00 on 5 January 2017. Western Cape NSC Results will be available 05:00 on 6 January 2017. Enter the examination number (NSC Students) or surname (IEB Students) to view results; or search by province or school.

PARTNER CONTENT
INFOGRAPHIC: New thinking required for retirement

Everything we believe about retirement is fast becoming outdated.

/News
'Work hard; have fun!' - Class of 2016's tips for future matrics

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:14 AM
Road name: Tweede Nuwe Jaar Event

Newlands 07:06 AM
Road name: TEST CRICKET

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday December 30 results 2016-12-30 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 