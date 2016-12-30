 

St David’s pupil achieves 100% in maths and science

2016-12-30 08:20

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Shane Weisc of St David's Marist Inanda got 100% for Maths and Science during the IEB matric exams. (Supplied)

Johannesburg - Passion, hard work, and making the most of your time with the people that are close to you are the ingredients to success, says the top achiever at St David's Marist Inanda. 

Shane Weisc, 18, achieved 100% in both Mathematics and Physical Science in his IEB matric exams. 

He attained nine distinctions in Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, History, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics, and Physical Science.   

"The support of my school, friends and family helped keep me positive and kept me going throughout the year," he told News24.

Weisc said his career was not planned yet, but that he was keen to pursue subjects that he was passionate about – which were mainly maths, computer science and statistics.

"I'm still undecided - I'd love to stretch myself by having an experience away from home, but I definitely want to stay in South Africa.”

The highlight of his matric year was their successful hockey season. They lost in a penalty shootout against Jeppe High School for Boys in the final of the Aitken Hockey tournament. 

He said he strived to follow the example that his parents and grandparents had set.                        

"In terms of the values of hard work, honesty, determination... and they're always there to support others."                     

Weisc said he empathised with disadvantaged students who struggled to find the finances to support their studies. 

"I know that the future of this country relies on our ability to create opportunities for all South Africans. However, I wish that the students could find their voice in a way that doesn't compromise the very institutions that hold the key to their future," he said. 

Weisc hopes that the development of technology will play a role in reducing the inequalities, by giving all people access to education and other opportunities. 

"I believe that if you have the power to change even one life, you can make an important contribution."

