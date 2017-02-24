 

Start of ANCYL KZN conference delayed

2017-02-24 20:18

Nonkululeko Nhlapo, News24

Durban - The start of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC Youth League’s conference on Friday has been delayed.

It was expected to start at 12:00, but by 16:30 nothing had happened. Members started arriving at the Olive Convention Centre at 12:00 and began singing and dancing.

None of the current leaders could be reached for comment. Assurances had however been given that everything would be wrapped up by midnight on the first day.

The congress is scheduled to run until Sunday.

A total of 1400 voting delegates from branches across 11 regions in the province are expected to attend.

According to the branches, these could be the new ANCYL provincial leaders:

Chairperson – Kwazi Mshengu

Deputy Chairperson – Sibonelo Mtshali

Secretary – Thanduxolo Sabelo

Deputy secretary – Nomfundo Zwane

Treasurer – Thobelani Myeni

The current leaders are:

Chairperson – Thami Ngubane

Deputy Chairperson – Kwazi Mshengu

Provincial secretary – Thanduxolo Sabela

Deputy Secretary – Sibongile Khathi

Treasurer – Siyabonga Nene.

