State capture is a myth - Zwane

Sasolburg - Liars and those who want to drive a wedge between ANC members are trying to destroy the credibility of President Jacob Zuma and the ANC, said Mineral Resources Minister and ANC Free State treasurer general Mosebenzi Zwane on Thursday.

He expressed outrage over the recent anti-Zuma marches which took place across the country, telling crowds at a multipurpose centre in Zamdela, Sasolburg, that he was shocked to see people out in the streets demanding the "head of one individual".

Zwane was part of a delegation of leaders addressing a cadres' assembly in the Free State. He was joined by members of the national executive committee of the ANC Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Naledi Pandor.

ANC Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini and her deputy, Sisi Ntombela, were also there, along with provincial chairperson Ace Magashule.

"Credibility is what opposition parties, those who hate transformation and hate the ANC, are currently dealing with," said Zwane.

When they keep saying your president is corrupt, your president is captured, they are dealing with the credibility of the country's leader, he continued.

Zwane said the growing negative narrative around the president would result in people failing to hear his message and lead them to focus on what the "liars and wedge drivers had been saying".

No such thing as state capture

Zwane also hit out at those who have been claiming that Zuma has been doing the bidding of the Gupta family.

"These people who they claim have captured the state do not appear in the top 16 list of the wealthiest South Africans," he said.

Zwane said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is on the list but not the Guptas, emphasising that in order to capture a state one had to have financial muscle, which the family did not have.

It was not immediately clear which list he was referring to, but in December 2016 News24 reported that Atul Gupta was in 7th position on the Sunday Times' Rich List. He is said to have amassed a personal wealth of R10bn.

"People who were marching on Friday, I've never seen such in South Africa. The march was dominated by white people," said Zwane discussing the Save South Africa march in detail.

He questioned why companies wanted the public to know that they supported the march and supported the anti-Zuma campaign.

Zwane told supporters that it had to do with the president's call for radical economic transformation and land expropriation.

"We've never said we'll wake up one day and take back the land. We are saying let's sit down and talk, it's time for black people to also own the land. Remember when the land was taken, we were not consulted," he said.

