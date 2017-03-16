State must take over social grant payments - Mkhize

Johannesburg – Government should take over the payment of
social grants, ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize has said.
The SA Social Security Agency would however struggle with
the technology needed to distribute the grants, he said at the Gordon Institute
of Business Science on Wednesday evening.
Other processes involved could be outsourced following a
bidding process. Given the sophistication of the task, it would be difficult to
find many competitors, he said.
On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court reserved judgment in
an application by the Black Sash for the court to exercise “supervisory
jurisdiction” over any new contract to distribute social grants, and its
implementation.
The court criticised Sassa and Social Development Minister
Bathabile Dlamini for failing to ensure an arrangement was in place to pay
grants after March 31, when the invalid and illegal contract with Cash
Paymaster Services (CPS) expires.
The court ruled in 2014 that the CPS contract was invalid,
but suspended its order to give Sassa and the department time to insource the
administrative requirements to distribute grants.
Mkhize admitted that there had been many failures in
government’s running of state-owned enterprises.
“We must not condemn ourselves for that. We must face up to
the challenges,” he said.
Eskom, for example, needed to be reformed.
The state had to deal with people’s increasing aspirations
through improved service delivery and growing the economy.