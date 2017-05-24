 

State wants child rapist Dawie de Villiers' bail revoked

2017-05-24 16:50

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Dawie de Villiers in court. (Mpho Raborife, News24)

Johannesburg – Convicted child rapist Dawie de Villiers’ R15 000 bail should be revoked as he awaits sentencing, the State asked the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Prosecutor Arveena Persad told Judge Cassim Moosa that De Villiers’ decision to seek a new legal aid lawyer was a delaying tactic. His trial started in August 2015.

“It is not the right of the accused to be out on bail. The victims have the right to their justice as well as society,” Persad said.

Persad said his victims were at risk.

The new lawyer, Riaan Greyling, told the court it was unfair to blame De Villiers for the delay

“He should be properly represented,” Greyling said. He said he had applied for copies of transcripts of proceedings and had received some of them.

Persad said the lawyer who represented De Villiers before Greyling said audio recordings would suffice.

“De Villers took notes at earlier court proceedings. The audio recordings of the court record were sufficient for her to proceed.”

On February 8, Moosa found De Villiers guilty on 32 of 38 charges, including raping a child, sexual assault, fraud, exposing children to pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Moosa called De Villiers a poor witness and said his version of events had too many contradictions.

De Villiers claimed the State witnesses lied and conspired with M-Net's Carte Blanche programme to harm his and his model agency's reputation.

Greyling said it would be unfair to cancel his bail because he had done nothing wrong. He asked the court for a month’s postponement.  

Persad disagreed and called on the court to make an order for the transcripts to be made available within two weeks.

Greyling asked a court for leave to appeal the guilty verdict. Persad said the court could only deal with such an application after sentencing.

“He belongs in prison. I have read the impacts it had on the victims.”

Moosa postponed the matter to Thursday.


Read more on:    dawie de villiers  |  johannesburg  |  crime  |  sexual abuse

