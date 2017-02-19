 

Statue for JZ? Rather use that money for the people – Cope

2017-02-19 21:01

Kaveel Singh, News24

Jacob Zuma dancing at KZN ANC manifesto launch. (Amanda Khoza, News24)

Durban – The Congress of the People (Cope) in the North West province on Sunday lambasted government for allocating R6 million for a statue of President Jacob Zuma.

The party said that erecting a statue in Zuma’s honour was a waste of money and called for the funds to instead be directed to service delivery.

Party spokesperson Dennis Bloem said that Zuma had "brought nothing but misery to this country".

"The [North West] government must channel these millions to job creation and youth empowerment projects. This is an insult to the poor people of the [province]."

Bloem said the party didn’t understand why there was a need for the statue.

"Zuma already built his own statue the day he looted money for Nkandla and we are saying this is enough. We cannot allow this government to continue wasting tax payers’ money. It must come to an end."

Speaking to News24 on Sunday, a spokesperson for Premier Supra Mahumapelo, Brian Setswambung, said that Cope was ill-informed and the figure of R6m was false.

"The noise about R6m is mind-boggling as the advert has not set any amount. We advise the Cope to revisit the advert and get their facts right."

Setswambung confirmed that a request for proposals was advertised last weekend for a six-metre bronze statue of Zuma.

He said the department of arts and culture intended creating a JG Zuma capture site in Groot Marico, marking the arrest of the president while on his way to exile.

"This also serves to preserve our heritage and once completed the capture site will serve as a great tourist destination and will create jobs for locals in the area."

