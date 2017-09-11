 

Steve Biko paid the supreme price to liberate black people - Zuma

2017-09-11 14:42

Amanda Khoza

Steve Biko. (File)

Steve Biko. (File)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Anti-apartheid struggle icon Stephen Bantu Biko paid the supreme price for the liberation of black people from oppression and bondage, President Jacob Zuma said on Tuesday.

"Steve Biko fought white supremacy and was equally disturbed by what he saw as an inferiority complex amongst black people. He emphasised the need for psychological liberation for black people, to accompany physical liberation to undo the damage caused by apartheid," said Zuma, in a statement commemorating the 40th anniversary since Biko's death.

Zuma described Biko as a man who advocated black pride and black-resilience.

"He practiced what he preached with regards to self-reliance and led the establishment of several community projects which were aimed at improving the lives of the people.

"His ideals of self-reliance are more relevant than ever now as we push a radical socio-economic transformation agenda and the de-racialisation of the ownership, control and management of the economy," said Zuma.

"Steve Biko suffered great abuse, harassment and torture over a period of time and paid the supreme price for the liberation of black people from oppression and bondage. 

"We shall always remember his sacrifice and contribution. We also thank the international community for honouring this great man and patriot in various ways," he said.

Biko died in police custody on September 12, 1977.

Zuma is expected to lay wreath, at the cell in Pretoria where the struggle icon died in.

Read more on:    steve biko  |  jacob zuma  |  johannesburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Equatorial Guinea vice president’s Cape Town assets go under hammer to pay ex-prisoner from SA

2017-09-11 13:45

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/World
WATCH: Natural disasters devastate the Americas
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday, September 9 2017-09-09 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 