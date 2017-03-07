 

Stop calling for Dlamini’s resignation – ANC

2017-03-07 21:05

Tshidi Madia, News24

Johannesburg – The ANC on Tuesday cautioned its members and alliance partners against calling for members of President Jacob Zuma’s executive to step down.

“The cacophony of noise for a minister to resign from the structures and alliance of the ANC is not helping the situation,” the ANC’s Zizi Kodwa told News24.

He was responding to growing calls for Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini to resign over her handling of the social grants debacle.

“We have had calls from a number of structures of the alliance. It is not their responsibility,” Kodwa said.

"Let’s leave government to deal with the issues being dealt with around Sassa."

Dlamini has faced severe criticism of failing to act timeously to ensure that social grants would be paid from April 1, when the current, invalid, contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) ends.

In 2014, the Constitutional Court declared the SA Social Security Agency’s (Sassa) contract with CPS invalid, but suspended the order so that a new arrangement could be put in place this year.

Dlamini told Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts on Tuesday that negotiations with CPS were ongoing.

Last week, trade union federation Cosatu said the saga felt less like “administrative bungling” or a “political own goal”, but instead smelt like corruption.

Kodwa said the ANC had held meetings with various ministers and people involved in the matter. The responsibility to appoint ministers rested solely with Zuma.

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
