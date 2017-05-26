'Stop harming women' - ANCYL KZN

South Africans gathered outside the University of Johannesburg Soweto campus to stand up against gender-based violence on Friday morning. WATCH

Durban - The African National Congress Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday called on the public to protect women and "not harm them anymore".

"We do not understand how any man can harm a woman when we all come from women. They must not be harmed. They must be protected," ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said.

Sabelo was speaking at a march that took place between King Dinizulu Park and City Hall in Durban with around 500 people in attendance.

He said that the ANCYL was trying to "raise awareness to protect the women and sisters against those trying to rape and abduct them".

"We are calling on the minister and MEC of safety and liaison to ensure this happens. If cops can be here at the march they must go out and protect women."

He added that government needed to ensure the safety of all.

"There is a very important role that women play in this country. Our government must ensure that these criminals are locked up and the keys thrown away."

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Jesse Duarte was meant to speak but apparently postponed her attendance due an urgent NEC meeting on Friday afternoon.

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, who was also invited to speak, did not attend the march.