 

'Stop harming women' - ANCYL KZN

2017-05-26 18:24

Kaveel Singh, News24

Video

WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse

2017-05-26 12:16

South Africans gathered outside the University of Johannesburg Soweto campus to stand up against gender-based violence on Friday morning. WATCH

Durban - The African National Congress Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday called on the public to protect women and "not harm them anymore".

"We do not understand how any man can harm a woman when we all come from women. They must not be harmed. They must be protected," ANCYL secretary Thanduxolo Sabelo said.

Sabelo was speaking at a march that took place between King Dinizulu Park and City Hall in Durban with around 500 people in attendance.

He said that the ANCYL was trying to "raise awareness to protect the women and sisters against those trying to rape and abduct them".

"We are calling on the minister and MEC of safety and liaison to ensure this happens. If cops can be here at the march they must go out and protect women."

He added that government needed to ensure the safety of all.

"There is a very important role that women play in this country. Our government must ensure that these criminals are locked up and the keys thrown away."

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Jesse Duarte was meant to speak but apparently postponed her attendance due an urgent NEC meeting on Friday afternoon.

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede, who was also invited to speak, did not attend the march.

Read more on:    ancyl  |  durban  |  gender rights

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SA woman doing well after Everest rescue

2017-05-26 18:08

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH: Soweto residents stand up against women abuse
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday, 24 May 2017-05-24 21:36 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 