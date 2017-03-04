 

Stop inciting xenophic tensions, marchers tell govt leaders

2017-03-04 14:24

Paul Herman, News24

Cape Town - A coalition of over 10 civil bodies has demanded that high-level government and tribal leaders refrain from making comments that could incite xenophobic violence.

Just over 100 people marched to Parliament on Saturday to hand over a memorandum of demands against xenophobia to a Presidency official.



                                      Presidency official Charles Ford signs the memorandum

Included in the group were representatives from the Africa Solidarity network, the Cape Town Housing Assembly, Gender Sonke Justice and Unifam.

Faeza Meyer of the Housing Assembly read from the coalition's memorandum and its first demand addressed the role of the country's leadership.

"Government and tribal leaders and officials must refrain from making xenophobic comments. Any such leaders must be held accountable for such statements," she read.

The memorandum was critical of government's role in the build-up to "Afrophobia" in the poor, working class areas in the country.

"Home Affairs has a long history of abusing both local masses and prospective immigrants," she continued from the memo.

"If one is rich and from Europe or North America, then Home Affairs is quick to react.

"However, if you are poor and from the rest of Africa, the Middle East or Asia, then Home Affairs treats you with total disrespect, not granting residency permits or travel documents to those who qualify for it."

They felt for the thousands who have died due to disease and poverty.

'Poverty can never be an excuse'

The memorandum also said that poverty can never be an excuse for poor South Africans to attack their poor, neighbouring brothers and sisters.

"The vast majority of local and immigrants masses are completely opposed to drugs and crime," she read.

"We all want criminals to be removed from our communities too. Xenophobia is not the answer to crime and poverty. Unity of the masses is the real answer.

"The real criminals will slip through the net if we are fighting each other instead of uniting. Poverty can never be an excuse to attack our fellow poor."

Imperialism and colonialism were two of the biggest culprits, robbing the continent of its natural wealth while the majority of its people remain poor.

They called on the state to fully guarantee the safety of all immigrants in the country.

Zuma to respond in 4 to 6 weeks

"Immigrants and refugees are welcome here!" the memorandum ended.

Presidency official Charles Ford accepted the memorandum outside Parliament.

He said he could not say much other than government supports the call for an end to violence.

He said the president would respond between 4 to 6 weeks.

"Wow, a month and two weeks," some of the protesters could be heard saying.

Their other demands were:

- Home Affairs must treat all refugees with respect and process their applications efficiently.
- Police should stop harassing immigrants, refugees and asylum seekers.
- Stop collusion between the banks and big mining companies involved in "large-scale theft".
- Wealth stolen by big companies should be returned.
- Increase the tax rate on company profits back up to 40%.
- Jobs for all at a living wage.
- Decent integrated housing for all close to places of work.
- Free quality education for all, that reflects the true history of South Africa, exposing the role of imperialism.
- Free quality healthcare for all.

Read more on:    cape town  |  politics 2017  |  xenophobia  |  parliament 2017

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Dlamini must go, now - DA, Cope

2017-03-04 13:34

Inside News24

 

/News
There's been progress in tackling farm murders, says Acting Police Commissioner

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 3 results 2017-03-03 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 