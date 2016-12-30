 

Straight A matriculant wants to help people with speech impairments

2016-12-30 08:20

James de Villiers, News 24

Jessica Aguiar received eight distinctions. (Supplied)

Pretoria - After seeing her mother’s struggle with her sister’s speech impermanent, top IEB matric Jessica Aguiar said she wanted to help others struggling with the issue.

“My sister had a speech disability growing up and I know it was really a difficult time for my mother,” Aguiar told News 24 on Thursday from Portugal, where she is on holiday with her family.

Aguiar, from the Maragon Private School near Roodepoort, received eight distinctions in the 2016 IEB exams and will be studying speech pathology at the University of Pretoria in 2017.

“I always had a passion for language and job shadowed a speech therapist where my interest grew in the field,” she said.

“To help someone overcome this would be very rewarding.”

According to Aguiar, the best advice for a future matriculant is to listen to the advice from others.

“Take the advance people give you seriously, they are only trying to help. And make sure you have fun as well,” she said.

Aguiar said that she is optimistic about the future of the country.

“I think people are overly negative about South Africa; more people need to stay behind and use their education to better the country,” Aguiar said.

