Stranger 'just trying to be a good citizen' tracks down woman to return stolen purse

Pretoria - "This is Moses. Today Moses restored my faith in humanity."

This is the message posted on Facebook by Mariska Hutchison, who was overwhelmed by a stranger's kindness, after Moses Karukwayo found her purse on the side of the road and returned it to her.

It had credit cards and several documents in. He tried several combinations of a cellphone number in her ID book until he tracked her down.

"I just helped," said Moses Karukwayo, who was a bit stunned by the reaction, Netwerk24 reported.

Hutchison says she always checks if her car doors are locked when she stops somewhere, but for some reason didn’t do it on August 11, when she stopped at a shopping centre in Centurion to buy bread and milk.



As per usual, she left her purse in the car and just took her bank card, so that she wouldn’t lose everything if she were to be robbed, because all her important documents and driver’s licence were in it.

All gone

When she returned to the car, she realised that she'd been a victim of remote jamming.

"My purse with my ID book, driver's licence, marriage certificate and several cards was missing. I searched everywhere in the hope that the robbers would've thrown it away, but found nothing," she said.

She spent hours queuing for a new marriage certificate and ID.

On Sunday August 20 her phone rang.

"It is your lucky day," a man said.

"I found a lot of stuff with your name on it."

Documents retrieved

Karukwayo was on his way from Centurion to Pretoria when he pulled off the road just before the N14.

"An ID book and driver's licence lying in the grass caught my eye. I realised that it had probably been thrown there after a robbery or a smash-and-grab.

"I wanted to pick it up, but I was scared that the attackers might be lurking in the bushes.

"I got back into my car. But then realised the importance of those documents and quickly got out of my car to retrieve them," said Karukwayo.

The number on the vehicle registration certificate in the ID book didn't exist.

"I realised there were 11 digits instead of 10, so I tried various combinations until I found the victim."

Despite being grateful, Hutchison was a bit sceptical when she got the call.

"I scared that it was a criminal and my husband wasn't at home."

Moses said he understood and they could meet in a public place once her husband was back.

'Overwhelmed by his kindness'

Hutchison and her husband on Monday went to where Karukwayo works. On their way there they drew some money to give to him.

Meanwhile, Karukwayo had sent them a photo of his car, so that they could identify him.

"When I saw him, he had a sincere smile. He shook my hand and fetched my stuff from his car.

"I was so overwhelmed by his kindness, that I hugged him," a laughing Hutchison said.

Karukwayo didn't want the money.

"I am just trying to be a good citizen," said.



