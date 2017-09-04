 

Strong police presence for Vuwani shutdown

2017-09-04 09:50

Chester Makana, News24 Correspondent

Roads are blocked with burning tyres during recent protests in Vuwani. (Netwerk24, file)

Vuwani - Residents of Vuwani have begun gathering after they launched another shutdown in protest over a long-standing feud with the Municipal Demarcation Board.

They have been protesting since 2015 after the demarcation board removed their area from under the Makhado municipality and placed them under Lim345.

In 2016, 30 schools were either torched or vandalised during violent protests over demarcation.

There is a strong police presence in the area, and local shops and schools are closed.

Some pupils fear that their academic year will be disrupted if the shutdown continues.

Pro-Makhado Task Team acting spokesperson Alex Ramashau said they decided on the shutdown because government had failed to implement the May 7 decision.
 
On May 7, President Jacob Zuma and Vha Venda king Toni Mphephu Ramabulana announced that Vuwani would be served by the Vhembe District Municipality.

Residents had already rejected services from Lim345.

Provincial education spokesperson Naledzani Rasila said disruptions would affect the matric trial examinations.

Government spokesperson Phuti Seloba said the government aims to find a solution for Vuwani residents.

"Government remains committed to ensure that all affected stakeholders are in one room to find a permanent solution that will benefit community of Vuwani," said Seloba.

He blamed the slow progress on non-participation by the Makhado Task Team.

Ramashau said the community meeting will decide on which route to take.

Read more on:    polokwane  |  protests  |  service delivery

