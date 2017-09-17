 

Students await Zuma’s verdict on tertiary fees

2017-09-17 05:57

Msindisi Fengu

-
President Jacob Zuma

President Jacob Zuma

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Jacob Zuma’s delay in releasing the Heher commission report on the feasibility of free higher education has left tertiary students worried that institutions could increase fees next year.

Student activist groups told City Press this week that they were running out of time as the 2017 academic year was nearing completion.

The ANC-aligned SA Student Congress (Sasco) has written to Zuma to request a meeting next week.

Sasco secretary-general Tembani Makata said the presidency had not contacted them since receiving the report.

“Almost everyone is waiting.

"But we do not expect a deviation from the pronouncement made by the ANC at its lekgotla,” he said, referring to the party’s top-level lekgotla, held at the end of July, in which it was decided that, from next year, fully subsidised grants should be provided to academically qualifying poor students.

These were defined as students from families who earned a gross annual income of R150 000 or less.

It was also decided that students who came from households earning between R150 000 and R600 000 a year should be subsidised through a combination of grants and loans.

“We are not in a position to allow the exclusion of students on the basis of funding,” said Makata, reiterating Sasco’s concern that no discussions had been held regarding fee increases for next year.

Tomorrow marks the third week since the report, headed by Judge Jonathan Heher, was handed to the president.

Zuma had promised to study its recommendations and make the report available to the public in due course.

The so-called fees commission, set up in January last year, was given a time frame to complete the report within eight months. However, the deadline was extended to July this year.

“We will continue to wait for Zuma"

Rendani Nematswerani, deputy secretary-general of the Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) student command, said they were also in the dark, but did not expect Zuma to announce that there would be free higher education.

“He should have done that by now,” he said, adding that he suspected an announcement would probably be made by presidential hopeful Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, whose candidacy Zuma supported and who was recently appointed as an MP.

Nematswerani echoed speculation on social-media networks that Dlamini-Zuma was likely to replace Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande, who is also general secretary of the SA Communist Party, which has repeatedly spoken out against state capture under Zuma’s leadership.

The EFF leader said his party had planned a programme of action with student groups that shared their views if an announcement about free higher education in 2018 was made.

“We will continue to wait for Zuma. We do not want to be seen as hooligans and as disruptive,” he said.

Piwe Mpahlwa, president of the Pan Africanist Student Movement of Azania, said they expected the commission’s report to reflect issues raised by students.

Madikwe Mabotha, spokesperson for the department of higher education and training, said he did not know if Zuma and Nzimande had discussed the matter, but added that Cabinet would decide, possibly by next month, if there would be increases next year.

Mabotha refused to comment on whether Nzimande would be reshuffled or not.

Avela Mjajubana, president of the SA Union of Students, said they were also waiting for Zuma.

Attempts by City Press to get comment from the presidency and #FeesMustFall proved fruitless.

Yusuf Cassim, leader of the DA Student Organisation, said the commission was a delay tactic by Zuma.

“This ... report must be released to the public.

If its recommendations are good for students, they must be implemented by the ANC government,” he said.

TALK TO US

Do you think government will implement an increase for tertiary students for next year?

SMS us on 35697 using the keyword FEES and tell us what you think. Please include your name and province. SMSes cost R1.50

Read more on:    sasco  |  jacob zuma  |  blade nzimande  |  protests  |  education  |  fees must fall

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

How can a dead person testify?

30 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
Pretoria company comes to the rescue of drought-stricken West Coast farmers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Green Point 05:57 AM
Road name: Beach Road

Cape Town 05:41 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 15 2017-09-15 21:09 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 