 

Sunday Times ordered to retract 'Saxonwold Shebeen' report on Molefe

2017-03-01 19:49

Mpho Raborife, News24

Brian Molefe (File, Netwerk24)

Brian Molefe (File, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

WATCH: Let me explain the Saxonwold shebeen, says Brian Molefe

2016-11-04 17:00

On Friday Eskom CEO Brian Molefe explained his comments about a shebeen in upmarket Saxonwold.WATCH

Johannesburg - The Sunday Times has been ordered to retract and correct a report alleging that former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe claimed that he had visited a shebeen in Saxonwold.

Press Ombudsman Johan Retief made the ruling on Wednesday, saying the publication had committed a "Tier 2 offence", which constituted a serious breach of the South African Code of Ethics and Conduct, which requires the media to report news truthfully, accurately and fairly.

In the article, headlined "From Saxonwold shebeen to Parliament: Molefe set for comeback", which was published on January 29, the publication explains Molefe's move to Parliament as part of a bigger plan to replace current Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan. Molefe resigned as Eskom CEO in November after the release of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's damning State of Capture report.

Molefe filed a complaint about a specific line in the article which reads: "A tearful Molefe claimed that he had been visiting a shebeen in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, and not the Guptas, as the report suggested."

Molefe featured extensively in the report which included damning details on his relationship with the controversial Gupta family.

Madonsela found that Molefe and Ajay Gupta, the eldest of three Gupta brothers, had made 58 telephone calls to one another between August 2015 and March 2016, and that cellphone records had placed him near the Guptas' Saxonwold compound sometime before the Guptas' company, Tegeta Exploration and Resources, controversially scored a R600m prepaid coal contract with Eskom.

No evidence

Molefe argued in his complaint to the ombudsman that he had never said he actually visited the shebeen.

"My cellphone reflects that I was in Saxonwold 14 times, close to the head of proverbial goats. My cellphone reflects I was in the area... There's a shebeen there, two streets away from the Gupta[s]. I will not admit or deny that I've gone to the shebeen. But there is a shebeen there," Molefe said during a press briefing shortly after the report was released.

Retief has found that the Sunday Times did not bring forward any evidence that Molefe had said that he had actually visited the shebeen.

"If the Sunday Times said Molefe 'implied that he had visited the Saxonwold shebeen', or even that he had 'hinted that he might have gone to the place', I might have decided that the reportage was justified.

"What was reported, though, was that Molefe "claimed" that he had been visiting a shebeen – which he never did," said Retief.

He ordered the publication to retract the statement that Molefe "claimed" he had visited the shebeen and to report his pertinent denial to that effect prominently, on either page two or three of the newspaper as well as online.

Read more on:    press council  |  brian molefe  |  johannesburg  |  saxonwold shebeen

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Suspended municipal manager's Mercedes, carport seized in corruption probe

2017-03-01 19:28

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Store owner fires back at would-be robbers, kills one

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 28 results 2017-02-28 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 